Reviewing Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1898.87 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immutep Limited and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immutep Limited and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $23, which is potential 60.39% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Immutep Limited was less bearish than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.