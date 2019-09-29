Reviewing Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 1 0.00 35.82M -0.40 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 4 -0.69 69.13M -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Immutep Limited and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immutep Limited and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 2,438,559,466.27% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 1,543,769,539.97% -118.3% -34.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Immutep Limited beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.