Reviewing Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 21.74 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immutep Limited and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Immutep Limited had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immutep Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.