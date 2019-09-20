Reviewing Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Both Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immutep Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immutep Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 143.90% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immutep Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.32% and 35.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.