Reviewing Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 36.85 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immuron Limited and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immuron Limited and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance while Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.