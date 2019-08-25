Reviewing Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Immuron Limited and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immuron Limited and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Analyst Ratings

Immuron Limited and Merus N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s average price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 38.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Immuron Limited had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.