Reviewing Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

This is a contrast between Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.83 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immuron Limited and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immuron Limited and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 122.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors MannKind Corporation beats Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.