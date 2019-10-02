Reviewing Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 3 0.00 3.20M -0.68 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 43 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immuron Limited and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immuron Limited and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 114,843,525.70% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 20,055,645.72% -16% -15.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Immuron Limited and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Krystal Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.67 consensus target price and a 59.74% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immuron Limited and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.06% and 39.1%. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 32.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.