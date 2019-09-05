Reviewing Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.83 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immuron Limited and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Immuron Limited and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.2 consensus target price and a 78.02% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Immuron Limited was more bearish than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.