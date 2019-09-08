Reviewing Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Both Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Immuron Limited and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immuron Limited and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immuron Limited and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.06% and 25.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Immuron Limited was less bearish than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.