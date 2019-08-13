Reviewing Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Both Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immuron Limited and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Immuron Limited and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immuron Limited and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.06% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, owned 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Immuron Limited has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats on 3 of the 3 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.