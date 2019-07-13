Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

We are comparing Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5883.61 N/A -1.38 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

Immunomedics Inc. has a beta of 2.06 and its 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.62 beta and it is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 8.9 and 8.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunomedics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 49.01% for Immunomedics Inc. with average target price of $21.86. Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 13.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunomedics Inc. looks more robust than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 41.3%. Insiders owned roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.