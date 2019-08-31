Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2798.75 N/A -1.62 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunomedics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Immunomedics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a 91.41% upside potential and an average target price of $24.5. On the other hand, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s potential upside is 244.26% and its consensus target price is $21. Based on the results given earlier, Unity Biotechnology Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.