Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2777.66 N/A -1.62 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 222.40 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunomedics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a 118.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a -29.40% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Immunomedics Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.