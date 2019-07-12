Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5883.61 N/A -1.38 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunomedics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunomedics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Immunomedics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.86, while its potential upside is 49.01%. Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 88.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 41.7%. Insiders owned roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.