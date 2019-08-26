Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2886.31 N/A -1.62 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 46.50 N/A -1.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a 87.74% upside potential and an average price target of $24.5. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 167.20%. The results provided earlier shows that Moderna Inc. appears more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.