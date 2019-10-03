Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.04 20.43M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immunomedics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 1,114,736,120.63% -121.3% -63.3% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 502,088,965.35% -104.2% -54.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 55.59% upside potential. On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 196.30% and its average target price is $12. Based on the results shown earlier, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 83.4% respectively. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.