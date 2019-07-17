Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5750.08 N/A -1.38 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.32 N/A 3.52 4.18

In table 1 we can see Immunomedics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Immunomedics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. Innoviva Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 66 and 66 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunomedics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.86, while its potential upside is 51.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 4.63% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.