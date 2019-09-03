Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2830.26 N/A -1.62 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunomedics Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

$24.5 is Immunomedics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 94.60%. Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 244.09%. The data provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Immunomedics Inc. and Genfit SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 0%. Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.19%.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Genfit SA beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.