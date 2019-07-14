Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5829.56 N/A -1.38 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immunomedics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

Immunomedics Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Immunomedics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. On the competitive side is, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Immunomedics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.86, while its potential upside is 49.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 52.1% respectively. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.