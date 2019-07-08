Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)’s results

Since Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5563.31 N/A -1.38 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.35 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics Inc.’s 2.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. is 15.9 while its Current Ratio is 15.9. Meanwhile, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Immunomedics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Immunomedics Inc.’s average price target is $21.86, while its potential upside is 56.14%. Competitively the average price target of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 32.87% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunomedics Inc. looks more robust than Aratana Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 4.63% stronger performance while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Immunomedics Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.