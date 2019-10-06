Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 2 2.99 N/A -15.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunomedics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 1,117,032,967.03% -121.3% -63.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.96 beta indicates that Immunomedics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Immunomedics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 53.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has weaker performance than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Altimmune Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.