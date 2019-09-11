Reviewing Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2999.90 N/A -1.62 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immunomedics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk & Volatility

Immunomedics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential is 69.49% at a $28 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunomedics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 32.2% respectively. Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.19%. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.