Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

This is a contrast between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.62 N/A -1.21 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 13.63 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, XOMA Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and XOMA Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 42.62% and its average price target is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while XOMA Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.