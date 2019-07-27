Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.32 N/A -1.21 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 18.94 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmunoGen Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc.’s current beta is 1.92 and it happens to be 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 116.17% for ImmunoGen Inc. with consensus target price of $5.08. Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 158.26%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 86.4%. About 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.