Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.14 15.79M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoGen Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 4,750,822,339.33% -582.6% -51.9% resTORbio Inc. 163,796,680.50% -33% -31%

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and has 31.4 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of resTORbio Inc. is $23, which is potential 180.15% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors resTORbio Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.