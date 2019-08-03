Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.93 N/A -1.21 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.35 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoGen Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ImmunoGen Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.28 beta. From a competition point of view, REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. Its rival REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 126.79% and an $5.08 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.