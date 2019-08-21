Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.69 N/A -1.21 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.67 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.28 beta means ImmunoGen Inc.’s volatility is 128.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.08% and an $5.08 consensus target price. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 659.88% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.