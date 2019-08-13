Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

Since ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.75 N/A -1.21 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ImmunoGen Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s average target price is $5.08, while its potential upside is 79.51%. Competitively Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 34.79%. Based on the data shown earlier, ImmunoGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.