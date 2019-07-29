Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.11 N/A -1.21 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoGen Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 121.83% upside potential and an average target price of $5.08. Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average target price of $48, with potential downside of -3.69%. Based on the data shown earlier, ImmunoGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 68.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.