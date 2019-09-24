Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|9.00
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Risk and Volatility
ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
ImmunoGen Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 229.22%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Immunic Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.