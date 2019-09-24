Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 229.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.