Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.50 N/A -1.21 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 175.57 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ImmunoGen Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.92 beta indicates that ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ImmunoGen Inc. has an average target price of $5.08, and a 111.67% upside potential. Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 311.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 44.8%. Insiders held 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.