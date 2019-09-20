Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 10.24 N/A -1.21 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.25 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoGen Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmunoGen Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, iBio Inc. has a 0.83 beta which is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. was more bearish than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.