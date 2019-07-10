Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s results

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.71 N/A -1.21 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and GTx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. has a beta of 1.92 and its 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, GTx Inc.’s beta is 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. Its rival GTx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. GTx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and GTx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.08, and a 106.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.2% of GTx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance while GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.