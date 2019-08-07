Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|9.88
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Genmab A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ImmunoGen Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Genmab A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential is 82.08% at a $5.08 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
