Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.88 N/A -1.21 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential is 82.08% at a $5.08 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.