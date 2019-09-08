Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.35
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|69.37
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ImmunoGen Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
