Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.32 N/A -1.21 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 10.27 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ImmunoGen Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.92 beta means ImmunoGen Inc.’s volatility is 92.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Dermira Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Dermira Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 116.17% for ImmunoGen Inc. with average target price of $5.08. Competitively Dermira Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.88, with potential upside of 121.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than ImmunoGen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 78.9%. Insiders owned 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.