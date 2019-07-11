Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

This is a contrast between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.47 N/A -1.21 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.37 N/A -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc.’s 1.92 beta indicates that its volatility is 92.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, with potential upside of 112.55%. Cytokinetics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 35.87% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ImmunoGen Inc. looks more robust than Cytokinetics Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 68.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.