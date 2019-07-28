Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

This is a contrast between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.32 N/A -1.21 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 25.86 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmunoGen Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ImmunoGen Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Volatility and Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.92 beta. In other hand, Compugen Ltd. has beta of 2.41 which is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$5.08 is ImmunoGen Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 116.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.5% and 21.9% respectively. 0.9% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.