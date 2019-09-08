Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.35 N/A -1.21 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.51 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.28 shows that ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.57 which is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ImmunoGen Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 787.85% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.