Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.35
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|6.51
|N/A
|-4.54
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-30.9%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.28 shows that ImmunoGen Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.57 which is 257.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
ImmunoGen Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 787.85% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-18.96%
|-41.55%
|-64.55%
|-67.34%
|-26.56%
For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoGen Inc.
Summary
Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.