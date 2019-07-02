Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s results

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.29 N/A -1.21 0.00 ArQule Inc. 5 53.38 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.09% and an $5.08 average price target. Competitively the average price target of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, which is potential -31.28% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ImmunoGen Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance while ArQule Inc. has 127.44% stronger performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.