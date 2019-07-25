Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

We are contrasting ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|8.25
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
ImmunoGen Inc. has a 118.03% upside potential and an average price target of $5.08. Competitively the consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 55.28% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ImmunoGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-32.28%
|-21.9%
|-60.81%
|-63.91%
|-80.26%
|-55.42%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.44%
|-0.47%
|34.54%
|27.47%
|-23.33%
|43.52%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.