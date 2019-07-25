Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

We are contrasting ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.25 N/A -1.21 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ImmunoGen Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 118.03% upside potential and an average price target of $5.08. Competitively the consensus price target of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 55.28% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ImmunoGen Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.1% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.44% -0.47% 34.54% 27.47% -23.33% 43.52%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.