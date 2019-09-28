Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.03 207.99M -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 4,655,644,518.39% -582.6% -51.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 2,115,869,786.37% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoGen Inc. has a beta of 2.28 and its 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoGen Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.