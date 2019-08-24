Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.02 N/A -1.21 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmunoGen Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoGen Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ImmunoGen Inc. is $5.08, with potential upside of 101.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.