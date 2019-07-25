Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Both ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.25 N/A -1.21 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.92 beta means ImmunoGen Inc.’s volatility is 92.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 118.03% upside potential and an average target price of $5.08.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmunoGen Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.5% and 29.5%. About 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ImmunoGen Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.