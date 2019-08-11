Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|3
|10.17
|N/A
|-1.21
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0.00%
|-582.6%
|-51.9%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
Risk and Volatility
ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential is 77.00% at a $5.08 average target price. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $44, while its potential upside is 1,748.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ImmunoGen Inc.
|-3.43%
|-3.85%
|-6.25%
|-55.88%
|-76.42%
|-53.13%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
For the past year ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.
ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
