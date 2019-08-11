Reviewing ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 3 10.17 N/A -1.21 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ImmunoGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoGen Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoGen Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoGen Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ImmunoGen Inc.’s upside potential is 77.00% at a $5.08 average target price. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $44, while its potential upside is 1,748.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ImmunoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.