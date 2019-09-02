Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.31. Vericel Corporation’s 2.72 beta is the reason why it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 42.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. About 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.