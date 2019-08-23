Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.79 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 highlights ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.31 beta. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.3% and 66.4%. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.