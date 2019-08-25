Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 31.4 and 31.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 54.1% respectively. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.