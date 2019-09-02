Reviewing ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

This is a contrast between ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 26.00 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.31 beta. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Nektar Therapeutics is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 1 2.33

Nektar Therapeutics on the other hand boasts of a $36.33 average price target and a 106.77% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 94.8% respectively. 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.